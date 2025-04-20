Burna Boy gifts Portable N20m for defeating Speed Darlington in boxing match

Grammy Award-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has gifted street-hop artiste Portable a whopping N20 million following his triumph over Speed Darlington in their much-publicized celebrity boxing match.

Portable, best known for his breakout hit “Zazoo Zeh,” confirmed the generous gift in a post shared via the Insta-stories section of his verified Instagram account.

The match, tagged “Chaos In The Ring,” took place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

Portable emerged victorious after delivering a dominant performance against Speed Darlington, who reportedly sustained a shoulder injury and had to be assisted into an ambulance after the fight.

It’s worth noting that Burna and Speed Darlington have had a rocky relationship.

In the past, Speed Darlington accused Burna Boy of allegedly having an inappropriate connection with American rapper Diddy to secure his Grammy win.

To celebrate the ‘Zazu’ crooner’s victory, Burna Boy, who has been at loggerheads with Speed Darlington, gifted him N20 million.

Portable confirmed receiving the sum of N20 million from Burna Boy.

In his words, posted on Instagram: “N20million from Burna Boy, if you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu. God bless your family.”

