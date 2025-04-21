Burna Boy gave me N20m, but I’d have preferred song collab – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has expressed a desire for a music collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, stating that he would have preferred a feature over the N20 million cash gift he received from the superstar.

Over the weekend, Portable revealed that Burna Boy gifted him the hefty sum following his victory in a celebrity boxing match against fellow entertainer Speed Darlington.

Taking to Instagram, the Tony Montana crooner praised Burna Boy for his generosity but voiced his disappointment over the lack of communication since the gesture.

He said the ‘African Giant’ hasn’t responded to his direct messages, doesn’t pick his calls, and is not following him on Instagram.

“Shout out to Burna Boy. Some people want to wash my brain with advice. This man gingered my brain with the N20 million,” Portable said.

“However, the person who gave me N20 million has never replied to me on Instagram; I don’t have his number, and he doesn’t pick up my calls.

“I chatted him up but he didn’t reply. Burna Boy, you gave me N20 million, but you didn’t reply to me. Give me a feature. Why are you stingy about replying to messages?

“He isn’t following me on Instagram but he gave me money. He is my helper but he should feature me instead because the N20 million can finish in a day. If I collaborate with the person who gave me N20 million, I will go viral.”

