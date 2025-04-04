British actor Russell Brand charged with rape, assault

Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault involving four women, with the alleged offences occurring between 1999 and 2005.

The charges follow a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches in 2023, which uncovered serious allegations against the comedian and presenter.

Brand has since been interviewed multiple times by police.

In a video posted on X, Brand said: “What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

He added: “I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed charges including one count of rape in Bournemouth (1999), one count of indecent assault in Westminster (2001), oral rape and sexual assault in Westminster (2004), and sexual assault between 2004 and 2005, also in Westminster.

Brand is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

He is believed to be in the US. Authorities may seek extradition if he does not cooperate.

In February, an anonymous woman, referred to as AGX, filed a civil lawsuit against Brand for “personal injury” and “sexual abuse.”

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences… These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said the women involved are receiving support from trained officers, and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and TV host in the early 2000s, later gaining international recognition through film roles and his controversial media persona.

In recent years, he has built a large online following, known for his sceptical takes on politics, media, and wellness.

Vanguard News