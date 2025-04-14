Breet App Introduces Business Crypto Invoicing For African Businesses

In the competitive landscape of modern business, payment options can make or break your growth. Today, Breet announces a game-changing feature in its Breet 3.0 upgrade that’s set to revolutionize how African businesses accept payments from around the world.

The Problem with Traditional Business Payments

For far too long, African entrepreneurs and businesses have faced significant challenges when accepting international payments:

High transaction fees that eat into your profits

Lengthy settlement periods that affect your cash flow

Complex verification processes that frustrate both you and your customers

Limited payment options that restrict your potential customer base

And here comes Breet 3.0‘s new business invoicing feature—a solution designed specifically to address these pain points.

Crypto Invoicing: The Future of Business Payments

Breet’s new crypto invoicing system revolutionises how businesses can accept payments by turning the complexities of cryptocurrency into a simple, streamlined process. The system allows you to create professional invoices that your clients can pay using various cryptocurrencies, while you receive local currency directly in your bank account.

“We built this feature after hearing from countless entrepreneurs who were losing potential business because they couldn’t efficiently accept crypto payments,” explains Vivian, COO at Breet. “Now, any business owner can tap into the global crypto economy without needing to understand blockchain technology.”

How It Works: Simplicity Meets Innovation

The process is refreshingly straightforward:

Create an invoice: Enter the service details, amount, and recipient information Share with your client: Send via email, messaging apps, or social media Client pays in crypto: They can choose from multiple cryptocurrencies Receive fiat instantly: The payment is automatically converted and settled to your bank account

The entire system operates with zero technical knowledge required on your part. You don’t need to own crypto, manage wallets, or monitor exchange rates—Breet handles all the complexity behind the scenes.

Real Businesses, Real Results

Early adopters of Breet’s business invoicing feature are already seeing remarkable benefits:

“I used to lose up to 15% of my design project fees to payment platforms. With Breet’s invoicing, I’m saving thousands of Naira on every international project,” shares Chioma A., a Lagos-based graphic designer working with clients in Europe and North America.

“Before Breet, I had to constantly check if payments had arrived, manually convert crypto, and then withdraw to my bank. Now it’s all automatic—I just create the invoice and get notified when the money hits my account,” adds Emmanuel K., a software developer in Accra.

Why African Businesses Need This Crypto Payment Option Now

With Africa’s cryptocurrency transaction volume growing exponentially—Nigeria alone saw $56.7 billion in crypto transactions between July 2022 and June 2023—businesses that aren’t equipped to accept crypto payments are leaving money on the table.

Breet’s business invoicing feature arrives at the perfect time, offering:

Protection from market volatility : Fixed exchange rates at invoice creation

: Fixed exchange rates at invoice creation Complete transaction visibility : Real-time status updates and analytics

: Real-time status updates and analytics Professional presentation : Branded invoices that elevate your business image

: Branded invoices that elevate your business image Recurring payment options : For subscription-based services or retainers

: For subscription-based services or retainers Expanded market reach: Accept payments from anyone, anywhere in the world

Your Business, Upgraded

Whether you’re a freelancer, small business owner, or a growing enterprise, Breet 3.0’s business invoicing feature removes the barriers between you and the global digital economy.

Ready to transform how your business accepts payments? Visit Breet.io today or download the app to start creating your first crypto invoice:

Breet – Connecting African Businesses to Global Payments