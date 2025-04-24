Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife 13 days after wedding in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits, on Wednesday night, shot a newly-wedded man and kidnapped his wife to unknown destination in a Nasarawa community.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Vanguard, said that the assailants invaded the home of the newly-wedded couple at about 11 p.m. They shot the man and abducted the wife.

The incident took place at Akaleku village in Obi Local Government Area along Lafia/Markurdi Highway.

Mr. and Mrs Alu Anzaku wedded on April 12, barely two weeks ago. They may have been in their honeymoon, when assailants descended on their home.

At the time of filing in this report the family members and sympathisers have expressed worry, as nothing had been heard about the wife.

Vanguard News