[Updated] Breaking: EFCC arrests E-Money for alleged Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested popular Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, also known as E-Money, for allegedly abusing the Naira.

Vanguard gathered that he was picked up by operatives of the commission on Monday night at his residence in Lagos.

The socialite is facing allegations of Naira abuse and the defacement of foreign currencies, linked to his alleged act of spraying US dollars—an offence under Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Act.

The EFCC stated it has commenced preliminary investigations and plans to charge E-Money to court upon conclusion of its inquiry.

Vanguard also learnt that he has been flown to Abuja for further interrogation by EFCC investigators.

The alleged currency spraying reportedly took place at a social event in Lagos, although specific details of the occasion remain undisclosed.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to comment. However, credible sources within the Commission have confirmed both the arrest and the ongoing investigation.