Breaking: Delta Governor Oborevwori dumps PDP for APC

Gov Oborevwori

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made following a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, confirmed the development in a phone conversation with Vanguard.

The decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed extensive consultations with political stakeholders and was made in the interest of Delta State’s long-term development.

Governor Oborevwori, who won the 2023 gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was received by senior APC officials in what political analysts are already describing as a strategic realignment with far-reaching implications ahead of the 2027 general elections.