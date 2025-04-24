Breaking Barriers: How Coach Franklin is opening global doors for Nigerian entrepreneurs

In today’s digital economy, Nigerian entrepreneurs are no longer confined to local markets. The rise of e-commerce, digital services, and global trade has created vast opportunities for business owners to scale beyond borders. However, one major hurdle still stands in the way—business registration, both locally and internationally.

For many Nigerian entrepreneurs, the process of registering a business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) or setting up a legal entity in the UK or US feels overwhelming. Navigating foreign legal systems, meeting documentation requirements, and accessing international payment platforms like Stripe and PayPal can be confusing and time-consuming.

This is where Seiminiyifa Franklin Matthew, popularly known as Coach Franklin, is making a significant difference. Through his platform, Coach Franklin Consults, he is breaking down these barriers and helping Nigerian entrepreneurs gain global access with ease.

“My mission has always been to make business registration simple and accessible,” Franklin explains. “If you have a great idea, the process shouldn’t stop you from going global.”

For years, small business owners have struggled with incomplete information, unreliable agents, and lengthy registration delays. Coach Franklin has stepped in to change this narrative. He provides a step-by-step solution for entrepreneurs who want to register their businesses locally with CAC or expand globally by creating legitimate business entities in the UK and US.

This service is particularly vital for Nigerians looking to access international payment gateways. Many platforms require foreign-registered entities to process payments, leaving entrepreneurs locked out of global income streams. Coach Franklin bridges this gap.

“Coach Franklin helped me set up my business in the UK,” shares Chika Okonkwo, a digital service provider. “Now, I can receive payments from clients worldwide without issues.”

What sets Coach Franklin Consults apart is the personalized mentorship that accompanies each registration. Franklin doesn’t just handle paperwork; he educates his clients on why each step matters. He empowers entrepreneurs with knowledge, making them more confident in managing their businesses both at home and abroad.

“The world is open for business,” Franklin adds. “But you need the right tools to walk through those doors.”

As part of his ongoing mission, Coach Franklin recently launched a digital PR campaign in partnership with Naijabrandchick, aimed at reaching even more Nigerian entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, he is amplifying his message and expanding his support network, ensuring that no business owner is left behind in the race to global success.

With Franklin’s guidance, the world is no longer out of reach.