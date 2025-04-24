Borno Deputy Gov Kadafur commissions newly built phase II Biu general hospital

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Usman Kadafur, has officially commissioned a newly constructed, state-of-the-art General Hospital Phase II in Biu local government area that was also equipped by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The commissioning of this second phase of the General Hospital Biu underscores the unwavering commitment of the Borno State administration to prioritising the health and well-being of its citizens.

Kadafur who hails from Biu town was represented by the Commissioner Ministry of Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Malam Gana who officially inaugurated the facility.

Professor Baba Mallam Gana conveyed the Deputy Governor’s profound satisfaction, stating, “This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of improving healthcare delivery in our state. “

He further attributed the success of the project to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Continuing he said, “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, this administration has prioritised the health sector, and this state-of-the-art hospital is a testament to that commitment.”

The newly commissioned facility, fully equipped with modern medical amenities, represents the second phase of a crucial healthcare infrastructure upgrade in Biu, addressing the long-overdue need for expanded services due to population growth.

A similar project which is also slated to commence in Monguno local government area of the state, further demonstrating the government’s dedication to extending quality healthcare access across the state with the continued support of WHO.

Professor Baba Mallam Gana expressed deep gratitude to WHO for their invaluable partnership.

“The World Health Organisation has always been a key partner in delivering healthcare services to the people of this state, and this project is a testimony to the highly impactful and fruitful collaboration between the state and WHO.”

He assured the WHO that the infrastructural facilities provided would be “judiciously utilised to strengthen the healthcare system of Biu community and its environs.

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, lauded the Borno State Government’s proactive approach in healthcare service delivery.

“The WHO appreciates the Borno State Government for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to support the health needs of its people. We promise our continued support and collaboration.”

Professor Abubakar Kullima, the Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospital Management Board, echoed by commending the WHO for their comprehensive support and urging other partners to emulate the gesture,

The Emir of Biu, HRH Alhaji Mustapha Aliyu Umar Mustapha II, represented by the Birma of Biu, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Birma, expressed his delight, noting that this new project was a third significant hospital project in Biu within the year, following the recent commissioning of eye and dental hospitals by Governor Zulum.