Boko Haram, ISWAP are on their last legs, Information Minister boasts of diminishing terrorism

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has confidently stated that the notorious terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are “on their last legs.”

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Idris discussed various critical issues affecting Nigeria, including the global trade situation, the political unrest in neighboring Niger, and ongoing security challenges in West Africa.

Idris remarked that the decline of these terrorist groups is imminent, claiming that efforts from Nigeria’s military and security forces have significantly weakened the groups’ operational capabilities.

He also mentioned the recently formed Lakurawa group, expressing confidence that this new threat would soon be neutralized as part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to eliminate terrorism from the region.

The minister also addressed concerns over a potential global trade war, noting Nigeria’s concerns while remaining hopeful that governments across the globe would find a balanced solution to avoid major economic disruptions.

Discussing the political crisis in Niger, where a recent coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Idris assured that Nigeria and the regional bloc ECOWAS were no longer seeking military intervention. He stressed that the primary goal now was to restore stability in the region, with an emphasis on diplomatic efforts to secure Bazoum’s release from house arrest.

Regarding Nigeria’s own democratic institutions, Idris expressed confidence, asserting that the country’s strong democratic systems make any attempt at a coup unlikely. He reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining the nation’s democratic integrity amidst regional uncertainties.

The minister’s statements come at a time when Nigeria is intensifying its efforts to combat terrorism, and his optimistic outlook reflects the government’s belief that Boko Haram and ISWAP’s influence in the region will soon be eradicated.