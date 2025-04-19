Boko Haram invades Borno LG

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram on Friday night invaded Gwoza local government headquarters in Borno state.

Recall that some terrorists had last Thursday infiltrated into Yamtake village, a community located about 14km from Gwoza town, and killed two soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians.

The Gwoza town infiltration, according to fleeing residents, started at about 11:08 as troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade engaged the attackers as people scampered for safety.

Details of casualties is still yet unknown as the exchange of gunfire and explosions engulfed the town.

Gwoza was once a Boko Haram caliphate before it was liberated by troops a few years ago.

Details later.