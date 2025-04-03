Bode George to Tinubu: Nigeria’s democracy at risk over Rivers, Natasha saga

Bode George

By Dickson Omobola

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has warned that the recent developments in Rivers State and the handling of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio could threaten Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

George, citing historical precedents, said similar crises led to the collapse of the First and Second Republics, arguing that the current presidential system is proving to be worse than military rule.

In his Ramadan message, he condemned the approval of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State through a voice vote, calling it unconstitutional. He also criticized the move to recall Natasha from the Senate, describing it as shameful.

George expressed disbelief at the political turmoil in Rivers, particularly the withdrawal of security from an elected speaker while protecting a deposed one. He also condemned the National Assembly’s ratification of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s suspension, stating that it lacked the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

“In Rivers State, Governor Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers were suspended, and the National Assembly, without the mandatory two-thirds approval, rubber-stamped this unconstitutional action by voice vote,” he said.

George also criticized the Senate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their handling of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Akpabio. He described her suspension and the subsequent recall attempt as a national embarrassment.

He questioned INEC’s inconsistency, noting that the commission initially rejected the recall process due to procedural irregularities, only to reverse its stance within 24 hours.

“Look at the gang-up against Natasha in the Senate. Don’t these Senators have daughters? With insecurity, corruption, and poverty ravaging the country, is Natasha’s issue the most pressing? She is a strong PDP member, and we will not allow this humiliation,” he stated.

George commended Senators Aminu Tambuwal, Seriake Dickson, and Enyinnaya Abaribe for opposing what he described as legislative injustice. He insisted that the approval of the state of emergency in Rivers was unconstitutional since it lacked the required 74 Senators and 240 Representatives.

“The law is clear. A state of emergency requires a two-thirds majority. What is the meaning of a voice vote? Did they get the numbers before approving it?” he asked.

George also raised concerns over reports that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike was planning a political rally in Bayelsa State, warning that it could escalate tensions.

“With what is happening in Rivers, why should Wike be allowed to go to Yenagoa and stoke political tensions? The Kogi State Police Command banned rallies over Natasha’s issue, yet Wike is being encouraged to provoke the Ijaw people. This is a double standard and could lead to further instability.”

He concluded by warning that the ongoing political turmoil is a sign of what could happen in the 2027 elections.

“This presidential system we are operating is worse than military rule. What is happening now portends grave dangers for 2027. The federal government must not encourage lawlessness across the country.”