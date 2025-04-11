Bode George to Ibas: Rivers Administrator’s appointments illegal, may lead to regret

Chief Bode George

….Warns Against Flouting Court Order

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has cautioned the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), over recent appointments and reconstitution of boards in the state, describing them as illegal and potentially regrettable.

George issued the warning on Friday in a strongly worded statement, urging Ibas to respect the Constitution and the rule of law. He criticized the administrator’s decision to appoint officials to oversee the 23 local government areas and restructure state boards, despite a standing court order prohibiting such actions.

Justice Adamu Turaki Muhammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had previously barred Ibas from appointing sole administrators for the local councils. However, Ibas went ahead to make the appointments and reconstitute boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

Reacting to the development, George stated: “I want to warn Admiral Ibas: if you act against the spirit of the Constitution, you will be held responsible. Your appointment is for just six months. Even if the President extends it, you will still leave one day—because nobody elected you. Your position as Sole Administrator is not legally recognized.”

George emphasized that Siminalayi Fubara remains the duly elected governor of Rivers State, questioning Ibas’ authority to make far-reaching political appointments.

“What happens to those appointments when you leave office on September 18? Why are you flouting a valid court order? Did you receive approval from the National Assembly to reconstitute the boards? Do you now wield both executive and legislative powers in Rivers State?” he asked.

The PDP chieftain warned that Ibas risks being abandoned by those currently backing him.

“You have no legal right to appoint anyone. This is not a military regime. The Constitution is still in force. Those using you now will throw you under the bus once you leave office,” he said.

Speaking as a fellow military veteran, George appealed to Ibas’ sense of duty and legacy.

“You behaved honorably as a Naval officer. Don’t let unconstitutional actions stain your record. You did not drown in the Navy—don’t let politics drown you legally and politically. Now is the time to apply the brakes.”