Boat Inferno: LAGFERRY retrofits fleet, constructs Drydock, assures passengers of safety

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, improved connectivity, fleet modernization, and infrastructure development, as it strives to solidify its reputation as a leading and trusted water transportation provider in Lagos State.

Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, made this known during a media briefing following the recent boat fire incident.

“In the aftermath of the incident, our priority was ensuring the well-being of the affected passengers and crew members,” Balogun stated. “Prompt medical attention was administered, and all expenses were covered under our public transportation insurance policy. This swift intervention underscores our unwavering dedication to passenger safety and wellbeing.”

He further noted that safety inspections and protocols have been reinforced across the entire fleet and terminals to reiterate the agency’s commitment to safety on Lagos waterways.

Balogun also highlighted the agency’s adherence to Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) standards, which helped prevent a potential catastrophe at the Ipakodo Terminal. He praised the rapid collaboration between LAGFERRY and emergency response agencies, which averted wider destruction of boats and infrastructure.

Recognizing the need for continuous improvement, Balogun announced the successful retrofitting of LAGFERRY’s fleet to meet modern safety and performance benchmarks, as well as the commencement of a state-of-the-art drydock facility construction to serve as a dedicated maintenance hub.

“Retrofitting our boats enhances fleet durability and ensures passengers enjoy smoother, safer, and more efficient rides across Lagos waterways,” he said. “The drydock will keep our fleet in optimal condition, reduce downtime, cut operational costs, and promote long-term sustainability in water transportation.”

Balogun further reassured passengers of the agency’s ongoing efforts in safety and innovation:

“We remain committed to providing safe, efficient, and innovative water transportation solutions. Our ongoing initiatives in fleet retrofitting, human capital development, and infrastructure expansion reaffirm our mission to enhance connectivity, deepen the use of water transportation, and make it safer and more convenient for passengers and businesses alike.”