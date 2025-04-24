Bloomwit partners American Corner to organize AI workshop for youths

By Adesina Wahab

Bloomwit, Africa’s Best Writing Academy, has partnered with the American Corner to organize an artificial intelligence (AI) workshop. The impactful workshop, titled “AI and the Future of Business Growth,” played host to young African professionals, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts committed to broadening their horizons on the emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the contemporary age of AI.

Commenting on the Influence of AI in Innovative Marketing, Kanu Ekpezu, Bloomwit’s Innovation and Strategy Lead, stated: ‘‘The impact of AI in driving marketing in today’s world is boundless. From content automation to customer engagement and data analysis, AI tools are helping businesses create smarter, faster, and more personalized marketing campaigns like never before. Startup and small businesses must learn to leverage AI’s opportunities to innovate their marketing strategies and expand their reach to potential customers.’’

Speaking on the role of AI in defining business communications, Oti Egwu, Bloomwit’s Chief Advisor, noted, “Businesses have long suffered from the deficiency of effective and progressive communication. With AI, the struggles will be minimized as startups and small businesses now have the advantage of creating large-scale growth with well-tailored communication. However, only brands that understand the rational processes of AI will scale. This is why our new course, ‘‘Writing with AI: Best Practices for Strategic Communication’’ was designed to support African professionals and brands gain more insight on strategically utilizing AI tools like ChatGPT.’’

Bloomwit offers cutting-edge and in-demand writing courses such as Essentials of Strategic Writing, Conversion-driven Copywriting, Content Marketing using Design Thinking, Effective Verbal Branding, Fundamentals of UX Writing, Strategic Building SEO, Disruptive Thought Leadership Writing, Storytelling for Business Growth, including its latest addition, Writing with AI: Best Practices for Strategic Communication.

The workshop featured learning, networking, and question-and-answer sessions, as attendees gained valuable insights and a clearer understanding of how to navigate the evolving landscape of AI in relation to business growth.

The workshop played host to young African professionals, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts committed to broadening their horizons on the emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the contemporary age of AI.