Blood donor drives: SEEPCO strengthens commitment to public health

Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) has reiterated its dedication to enhancing public health and supporting life-saving initiatives throughout Nigeria. In line with this commitment, the company has established a SEEPCO Blood Donor Club, encouraging employees to contribute positively to their communities.

Dr. Chris Offokansi, Chief General Manager, Human Resource & Industrial Relations, spoke at the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) office at Gbagada General Hospital, emphasizing that the club’s primary goal is to provide a dependable resource for blood donations during emergencies. He noted that SEEPCO collaborates with non-profit organizations, including the Vcare for Development (VCDF) Foundation, and partners with LSBTC, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and other health organizations to address critical blood shortages and support patients in urgent need.

“Since its inception, SEEPCO has prioritized providing comprehensive healthcare facilities and support for its employees across various work locations in Nigeria,” Offokansi stated. As one of Africa’s fastest-growing oil exploration and production firms, SEEPCO is also committed to delivering significant healthcare outreach programs to local communities, offering free consultations, medications, and basic laboratory tests for various health issues.

Offokansi highlighted that since 2022, VCDF and LSBTC have organized annual blood donation drives involving SEEPCO volunteers, resulting in over 850 pints of blood donated to the state’s blood bank, benefiting more than 2,000 patients and their families.

“This achievement reflects VCDF’s steadfast commitment to saving lives and fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation while addressing Nigeria’s pressing blood supply challenges,” he added. “Through this initiative, SEEPCO reinforces its dedication to public health and life-saving efforts across Nigeria. The Blood Donor Club will actively encourage voluntary donations among employees and promote awareness, furthering our mission to create a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Dr. B. I. Osikomaiya, Executive Secretary of LSBTC, responded positively to the SEEPCO Blood Donor Club initiative, noting its alignment with government objectives to ensure a safe and sufficient blood supply in Lagos State. She emphasized that the establishment of a structured donor club will provide a reliable platform for emergency blood mobilization during critical situations. “We are particularly pleased to see this voluntary donor club formed by SEEPCO employees,” she remarked.

Mrs. Olayinka Animashaun, Head of the Donor Recruitment Unit at LSBTC, commended SEEPCO and VCDF for their commitment and highlighted the positive effects of their campaign on public health. She encouraged the continuation of blood donation drives like this one twice a year to help address the ongoing gap in blood availability.