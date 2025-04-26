Birthday: Niger Delta activist hails Senator Onowakpo for redefining leadership

Onowakpo

Pan regional Development group, the Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA), has described the Senator representing Delta South, Sen. Joel Thomas Onowakpo FCA, as a quintessential statesman who has redefined leadership with a knack for development of the Niger Delta region.

Contained in a statement of felicitation with Senator Joel Onowakpo on his birthday, the group’s Convener, Comrade Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe in Abuja, said Senator Onowakpo through his leadership direction has triggered a chain of events that profess only positivity for the Niger Delta region.

According to Iteveh, “Onowakpo, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, is a seasoned finance technocrat and accomplished politician who has over the years, through hard work and commitment carved a niche for excellence.”

“As a group, we testify to Onowakpo’s dexterity on the floor of the senate which is reflected in the quality of bills and projects he has attracted to the Delta South Senatorial district vis-a-vis the Niger Delta region.

“Senator Onowakpo has displayed a rare spirit of interethnic cohesion, hence his ability to manage the cultural multiplicity of the Delta South district. As we felicitate with him on his birthday, we urge constituents to continue to give him all requisite support to enable him pilot our affairs even better.” The statement read.