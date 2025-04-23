Bilbao edge Las Palmas to close on Champions League qualification

Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish forward #09 Inaki Williams (R) reacts during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and UD Las Palmas at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Inaki Williams fired Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas in La Liga on Wednesday to strengthen their chances of direct qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Basque side sit fourth with five games to go, eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Celta Vigo, also on Wednesday.

Bilbao also have a Europa League semi-final against Manchester United to come, and should they win that they will play the final in their home stadium.

Five La Liga sides qualify for the Champions League this season. Sixth-placed Betis are a point behind Villarreal ahead of their encounter with rock-bottom Valladolid on Thursday.

A fifth-minute goal from the elder Williams brother after he turned a defender in the box and side-footed home with the outside of his boot was enough for all three points.

Bilbao needed two sharp saves from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon before half-time as relegation-threatened Las Palmas went down fighting.

Barcelona inched closer to the title with a 1-0 win over Mallorca on Tuesday which took them seven points clear of Real Madrid, who play Getafe away later Wednesday.