Benue: Scores killed, houses razed, residents flee as armed herders invade Otobi, Otukpo

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Suspected armed herdsmen have invaded Otobi community in Akpa district of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing several persons and setting parts of the community on fire.

It was gathered from a resident, John Ada, that the attack, which started at about 5.30p.m., yesterday, was on-going at press time.

According to him: “The armed herdsmen invaded Otobi this evening, at about 5:30p.m. and those fleeing recovered three corpses, but the casualty figure will be far more than that, because they are still shooting and people are fleeing. It is a troubling situation.”

The lawmaker representing Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Kennedy Angbo, who hails from Akpa District, confirmed the development, disclosing that unconfirmed number of persons had been killed, while hundreds were already fleeing the community.

Another resident of Otobi community, Mr. Edwin Emmanuel, who narrowly escaped death, said many have been killed in the attack.

While calling for help from security agents, Emmanuel, who disclosed that the herders took the community unawares and launched the unprovoked attack, said: “We are under severe attack by herdsmen, my wife and children are fleeing from the community, as I speak. Please call for help.”

Chairman of Otukpo council, Maxwell Ogiri, who confirmed the attack, said he had directed some of his aides, who reside in Otobi, to mobilise security personnel to the axis to bring the situation under control.

“He said: “Yes, the attack by herders on Otobi community is confirmed. I am not around. I am in Abuja and after the local government election tribunal judgment yesterday, I decided to stay back and put things together to file an appeal. “”So, this evening my aides called to inform me that Otobi community was under severe attack, and that the attack was still on going. “”I have directed my aides around the axis to mobilize security personnel on my behalf to the area. As I speak with you, security agents are being drafted to the area. “”Since I am not on ground, I am yet to get full reports of the attack. But it is a herders’ attack. So far, I have not been told of any death yet but by tomorrow, I should be able to give you more details.” “Meanwhile efforts to get the reaction of the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene were unsuccessful.