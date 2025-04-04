Benue Police rescues 13 victims of ambushed Benue Links bus

By Peter Duru

The Police in Benue State have rescued the kidnapped victims of the ambushed 18-seater Benue Links bus that was attacked Thursday evening by armed men at Ikobi community in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, confirmed the rescue of 14 of the victims after an exchange of gunfire with the armed men.

Part of the statement read: “On April 3, 2025, at about 8:30 pm, a Toyota Hiace bus of Benue Links transport company was conveying passengers from Makurdi to Otukpo, and on reaching Otukpo Burnt Bricks area, a gang of armed kidnappers shot sporadically at the driver and a passenger at the front seat, causing the driver to stop on the high way.

“Upon receipt of this information, the police, in collaboration with members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, swiftly moved to the scene and found the driver and one passenger who sustained gunshot injuries in the vehicle while the kidnappers whisked away others.

“The injured were conveyed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

“The team launched a search for the kidnapped victims within the nearby forest immediately. On April 4, 2025, at about 3 pm, they sighted the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a gun duel. The superior firepower of the police subdued them, and they took to their heels, abandoning their captives.

“Unfortunately, they had inflicted matchet cuts on two of the victims before the rescue. Fourteen victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, where one was confirmed dead, and others are currently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue state command, Mr Steve Yabanet, commiserates with families of the three passengers that lost their lives in this dastardly incident and pledges his commitment to bring the perpetrators to book.

“He enjoins the good people of Otukpo to look out for suspects with gunshot injuries and report to the police as many of these bandits received gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.”

Vanguard News