Benue killings: Retired generals’ homeland under siege

•This is an existential threat, defend yourselves, the monarch tells subjects

•Dozens killed, countless displaced, houses razed

•It’s unacceptable — Senator Moro

•Arrest perpetrators now — Senator David Mark

•Three suspected herders apprehended — Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue South, also known as Zone C, dominated by the Idoma-speaking tribe of Benue State, is in dire straits on account of the activities of suspected armed herdsmen.

Known as the home of retired generals, that part of Benue has been brought to its knees by the ragtag army of marauders who have dared the land of Alekwu and Okanga.

The retired generals from the Axis include Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Ejiga, Maj. Gen. Chris Garuba, AVM, Monday Morgan, Maj. Gen Sunday Ifere, Maj Gen John Enenche, Brig. Gen David Mark (also a former Senate President), Maj Gen Adikwu Attu and Brig. Gen. Audu Ogbole.

For decades, the marauders had running battles with the people of Agatu, a community bordering Nasarawa State, from where they carried out guerilla style attacks, but they seemed to have shifted attention to Otukpo, the headquarters of the senatorial district, following weeks of unprovoked attacks and acts of banditry in communities in the traditional headquarters of the Idoma tribe.

Chronicles

The reign of terror in that part of the state got out of hand on February 7 when five hunters were murdered in cold blood in Okpomaju village of Okete Ward by suspected armed herdsmen.

Among those killed in that attack was the All Progressives Congress, APC, councillorship aspirant in the last local government polls, Amedu Agaba.

Several persons were also reported to have sustained injuries while many were declared missing in the community.

According to a source in the area, the hostility forced the people of Okpomaju and those of neigbouring communities of Odudaje, Amla, Emichi, Otukpo-Icho and Otada, the host community of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, among others, to flee their abode.

The source said: “The attack was unprovoked as the hunters were at home at Okpomaju when the armed herders, numbering about 12, stormed the village with sophisticated guns, shooting indiscriminately.

“In the process, they killed one Peter, popularly known as JPG, and Moses, while others ran in different directions into the nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.

“Also killed in the attack was a staunch APC member and councillorship aspirant in the last October local government elections, Mr. Amedu Agaba.”

Shortly after that, on April 1, the onslaught shifted to Asa 2 Otukpo, leading to the death of one Akatu Onche and a nursing mother and four others as well as the kidnap of several others.

That attack provoked a massive protest in Otukpo and the takeover of the major roads leading into and out of the town.

And shortly after, an 18-seater bus belonging to the Benue State government owned Benue Links Transport Company was, on April 4, attacked at Ikobi community in the same Otukpo LGA by the marauders who killed the driver of the vehicle and two other occupants.

13 of the occupants who were abducted by the armed men were later rescued.

This came after armed men attacked and killed a security guard at a Federal Government owned institution in Otukpo.

On April 16, suspected herders again invaded Otobi community in Akpa district of Otukpo LGA, killing 13 persons and setting parts of the community on fire.

Many were reported missing after that attack.

And while the people were yet to come to terms with the spate of attacks in Otukpo communities, the marauders, on April 17, yet again launched attacks on Emichi, Okpomaju and Odudaje communities in the same LGA, leaving three persons severely injured.

Effrontery

It was gathered that the attack was launched while Benue State Police Commissioner, Steve Yabanet, and top security personnel were in Otukpo for an on-the-spot assessment of the Otobi attack.

Sources disclosed that the suspected armed herders had earlier threatened to unleash mayhem in the communities after the locals asked them to vacate their communities following the unending destruction of their farms by cows.

As of the last count, about 30 people have been reportedly killed in the area by the attackers.

Bothered by the ceaseless attacks and killings, the traditional ruler of Otukpo, the Och’Otukpo Odu, HRH John Eimonye, urged his subjects to defend themselves.

The monarch, who decried the spate of attacks in his domain and the cold-blooded murder of his subjects, lamented: “The people that are being murdered have done nothing to justify why they are being killed.

“The community came and told them to vacate their communities, noting that, because of their presence, there were rampant kidnappings and all that, and those arrested were herdsmen.

“And since they are the ones that have their cattle around us, for that reason, they should move away with their cattle.

“And nobody was hurt and they moved away in their own time. Nobody raised a finger against them

“But what has happened? The attacks and killings are lessons for every Nigerian that has these herders around them to begin to look beyond what they are doing because there is an undertone.

“I will advise that we must identify the people around us and we must all prepare to defend and protect ourselves because you may call security agents and you will be told that they do not have fuel in their vehicles or they would not even respond to your call.

“So learn to protect and defend yourselves that is my advice to the people right now.”

Condemning the attacks, the lawmaker representing Benue South, Senator Abba Moro, who is also the Minority Leader of the Senate, harped on the need for immediate intervention of security agencies to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of his constituents, promising to work closely with security agencies to prevent future occurrences.

Call for arrest

David Mark, for his part, called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the attacks and gruesome murder of the defenseless victims.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, who also decried the attacks, urged security agencies to track down the perpetrators.

The governor said: “The National Security Adviser has promised to deploy more security assets to Benue to help check the new wave of attacks in the state especially in the Otukpo axis”.

He announced the arrest of three suspected herders in connection with the Otobi killings, assuring that there would be deployment of more security personnel to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Benue State Police Commissioner, Yabanet, who led security personnel to Otobi-Akpa for on-the-spot assessment, assured that more deployment would be made to the areas to ensure the security of the people.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered that the people have summoned a meeting of prominent sons and daughters of the area to discuss the mind-boggling existential threat posed by the activities of the invaders.