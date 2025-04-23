Benue Killings: Ex Gov Ortom cancels 64th birthday celebration

Ortom

…calls for prayers for leaders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has cancelled all activities to mark his 64th birthday anniversary over the recent attacks and killings in parts of the state.

The state recently recorded severe attacks by herders in Otukpo, Ukum, Logo, Kwande as well as Katsina-Ala resulting in the death of over 100 persons with many injured and houses razed.

In a statement announcing the cancellation issued Wednesday on behalf of the former Governor by his Aide, Terver Akase, with the caption, “No Celebration on Ortom’s Birthday in Honour of Benue Attack Victims” he explained that the decision was to show solidarity with victims of armed herdsmen attacks and their love ones.

Part of the statement read: “The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, wishes to express his heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of goodwill messages and prayers he has received from the people of Benue and other Nigerians on his 64th birthday today.

“However, in light of the ongoing intensified invasion, attacks, and senseless killing of innocent Benue people by Fulani terrorists across various Local Government Areas, LGAs Chief Ortom has decided not to hold any celebration or festivities. Instead, he has chosen to use the occasion to demonstrate solidarity with the victims and their families, who have suffered grievously from the attacks.

“The former Governor extends his deepest sympathies to all affected families and urges the people of Benue to continue praying fervently for the victims. He calls on everyone to seek divine intervention to end the carnage and restore peace and security to the state, as well as other parts of the country.

“Chief Ortom also enjoins the people to pray for the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. He prays that God grants them wisdom, strength, and divine guidance to confront and overcome the security challenges facing Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“Chief Ortom remains grateful to God Almighty for His mercy, good health, and blessings over the past 64 years, and he reaffirms his commitment to the service of God and humanity in the years ahead.”