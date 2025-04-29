Benue IDP women shine at Trade Fair

Women residing in the Ichwa Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State stood out at a recent trade fair organised by the Samuel Ioron Foundation (SIF).

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of SIF, Ngunan Aloho, described the women’s performance as a testament to their resilience and unwavering spirit.

“We had prepared for this event over the past six months as part of our ongoing Equal Access Database project — a programme designed to equip displaced women with practical skills in tailoring, baking, hairdressing, among others skills,” she said.

Aloho further noted that the project has created a supportive environment that trains, uplifts, and empowers displaced women, helping to bridge the gap of gender marginalisation.

“In a community where resources are scarce and opportunities limited, the project aims to provide women with the tools they need to rebuild their lives. The impact is clear — women who were once confined to the margins of society are now entrepreneurs,” she added.

Some of the participants expressed renewed hope and a sense of purpose, while calling for sustained support.

“Before this programme, I felt like I had no future. Now, I have a skill and a way to provide for my children. I feel like I have a purpose,” said Ngohide Agande, who exhibited her hand-made wigs at the fair.

Also speaking was Suleyol Bem, whose eyes sparkled as she showcased her neatly tailored dresses. “We have made good sales since we started,” she said, expressing gratitude to the organisers.

SIF Programme Manager, Dooshima Kave, explained that the trade fair was more than just a marketplace.

“It was a celebration of human potential — a reminder that even in the face of adversity, women can flourish. It provided an opportunity for them to showcase their talents and take steps towards economic independence,” she said.

“The success of the trade fair was evident not just in the sales made, but in the smiles exchanged, the stories shared, and the sense of community that filled the air. It was a testament to the power of skills training, the resilience of women when empowered, and the deep-rooted commitment of the Samuel Ioron Foundation,” she added.

Visitors, including dignitaries from within and outside the camp, commended the quality of the products and the determination of the women behind them.