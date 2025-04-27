Benue govt to employ more health sector workers – Gov Alia

..flags off National Immunization Plus Days campaign

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has pledged to increase the workforce in the state’s health sector to meet the requirement of the Minimum Service Package for Health Care delivery at the Primary Health Care Level.

The Governor who made promise weekend while flagging off the National Immunization Plus Days, NIPDs, campaign in Makurdi lauded the dedication and hardwork of healthcare professionals and volunteers who would be at the front of the campaign in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Samuel Ode, the Governor noted that their “unwavering commitment to the health of our children is truly commendable. We appreciate your efforts, and I assure you that the Benue State Government stands with you in this endeavor and will in due course increase the Health Workforce to meet the requirement of the Minimum Service Package for Health Care delivery at Primary Health Care Level.”

While lauding partners like UNICEF, WHO, the Federal Government and other stakeholders for their collaboration to make the exercise possible, the Governor said “the goal of his administration is to increase the population herd immunity by ensuring that as many eligible children as possible receive the necessary vaccinations.”

He emphasized the importance of community engagement and participation in the campaign and also directed the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state to flag off the exercise in their respective LGAs, support it and participate in the review meetings.

Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Dr. Yanmar Ortese who harped on the importance of immunization to the total wellbeing of the child commended the Governor Alia-led administration for its huge investments in the health sector to boost healthcare services in the state.

He cited the ongoing remodelling and renovation of 98 Primary Healthcare Centres, PHC, across the state, the establishment of an Infectious Disease Centre, Cancer Centre among several other interventions in the sector that had helped in transforming the health sector since the coming of the administration.

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Primary Health Care Board, BSPHCB, Mrs. Grace Wende who noted that immunization remains the most effective public health interventions known to humanity said “It has played a pivotal role in reducing the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases and improving the quality of life for countless individuals across the world.

She stated that the exercise in the state “is a collaborative effort between our state government, the federal government, and our invaluable partners, including WHO, UNICEF, and various non-governmental organizations, who have worked tirelessly to make this program a reality.

According to her, “2,087 individuals comprising Health workers and other designated adhoc staff have been trained across the 277 wards to conduct this four days immunization programme ensuring every eligible child is vaccinated.”

Benue State Coordinator of WHO, Dr. Abdulkarim Mohammed stated that a lot had been achieved in the fight against Polio, Malaria, and on improving immunization coverage. He acknowledge the efforts of the National and State Governments in recording the progress.

Dr. Mohammed however regretted the recent resurgence of Circulating Variant Poliovirus type 2, CVPV2, in Nigeria “after polio free certification in the year 2020. This has been a great concern to the country and African region at large.

“It is very important that we interrupt the CVPV2 in the whole country and sustain a CVPV2-free status. The WHO as a leading partner in health, is calling on Governments at all levels to continue to conduct high quality Polio vaccination campaigns to achieve and sustain a society free of any forms of polio viruses.”

The State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Mr. Ishola Abdulrasaq commended the government for according attention to the health needs of the people saying the presence of the Deputy Governor at the flag off added impetus to the campaign.

The Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, Joseph Keffi

represented by the Supervisory Councillor for Health, Samuel Shilka assured of the commitment of the Council administration to ensuring the successful implementation of the campaign in the LGA.

On his part, the Ter Makurdi, HRH, Vincent Ahule represented by the Kindred Head of Wurukum, Chief Simon Ugondo-Tov assured that traditional rulers would mobilize their subjects to turn out for the exercise.