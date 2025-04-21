Benue, Ebonyi communal clash claims 6, injures others

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than six persons were reportedly killed in a renewed clash between members of the Ezza community in Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State and their Effium neighbours in Ebonyi State.

The crisis between the two communities has lingered for decades, defying all efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

A source from the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the fresh clash erupted on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m., when armed men, believed to be from neighbouring Effium, stormed Ezza community, shooting sporadically.

He said: “The people were going about their normal business when Effium fighters from Ebonyi State invaded Ezza around 2:30 p.m., shooting indiscriminately.

“The attack was unprovoked, and no one can explain why they chose to invade the community, especially during the Easter season.

“As we speak, about six persons have been killed and several others injured. It’s even more painful because women and children are fleeing their homes when they should be enjoying the Easter holiday.

“The situation remains tense. The attackers are still in the community, shooting and looting valuables and food.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.