Benue: Armed herdsmen attack Otukpo communities again, three injured

Armed herdsman

…11 Confirmed Dead in Otobi Attack, Many Still Missing

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen launched fresh attacks on Emichi, Okpomaju, and Odudaje communities in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least three people.

This attack came less than 24 hours after the deadly assault on Otobi Akpa community, also in Otukpo LGA.

Following the Otobi Akpa attack, 11 people — including children — were confirmed dead. The lawmaker representing Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo, confirmed the casualties, stating that 10 bodies were recovered from the community on Tuesday night, with one more discovered at daybreak, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Angbo added, “So far, 11 persons have been confirmed dead, while several others are still missing. The search for them is ongoing.”

Maxwell Ogiri, Chairman of Otukpo LGA, confirmed the attacks on Emichi, Okpomaju, and Odudaje, noting that the assailants struck while Benue State Police Commissioner and his security team were at the Och’Idoma palace consulting with the paramount ruler over the Otobi attack.

Ogiri stated, “Three people sustained injuries, and there have been sustained attacks on the three communities, forcing women and children to abandon their homes.” He further explained, “Only young men were in the communities when the attackers arrived. However, the prompt response from combined security operatives forced the attackers to flee, and none of them were arrested.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Catherine Anene, could not be reached for a comment on the ongoing situation.