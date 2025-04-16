Benue: 13 killed, 50 houses burnt in Otobi Akpa attack

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

An attack on the Otobi Akpa community in Benue State on Tuesday evening left at least 13 people dead, several others injured or missing, and over 50 houses destroyed.

The violence reportedly began around 6:00 p.m. near Otobi Junction when armed herdsmen launched an assault on the town. Eyewitnesses said that sporadic gunfire created panic, causing residents to flee for safety. Unfortunately, several people were caught in the crossfire and lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Local sources say the absence of community vigilantes—many of whom had travelled to a neighboring village for a burial—contributed to the attackers’ unchallenged entry into the area.

According to residents, the attackers used weapons including firearms and machetes during the assault. Some of the victims were reportedly targeted in their homes, while others were attacked while trying to flee. At least 14 bodies have so far been recovered and taken to the mortuary, though the search for missing persons is ongoing.

Community elder Adikwu Ogbe, expressing sorrow over the incident, said Otobi Akpa has historically been a peaceful part of Idoma land and had coexisted with herding communities for many years. He noted, however, that tensions have risen in recent times over open grazing and related security concerns.

Three weeks prior to this attack, a security guard at the Otukpo Dam was reportedly killed during a nighttime incident in the area.

As of the time of this report, no security personnel were visibly present in Otobi Akpa. Many residents have begun relocating to nearby areas for safety, and several are currently taking refuge at the Federal Government College in Otobi.

Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, visited the affected community alongside a contingent of security operatives to commiserate with victims and assess the situation. He assured the residents that the government is taking steps to prevent further violence and restore peace to the area.

The atmosphere in the community remains tense, and residents continue to flee due to fears of additional attacks.