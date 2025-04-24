Bennylee unveils the truth in “Culture”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ondo State-born Afro-fusion star Bennylee, known for his bold embrace of Isese and Ifa, continues to challenge norms and uplift Yoruba heritage through music.

His unique voice in the cultural space has gained widespread acceptance, resonating with those who are reclaiming identity and tradition.

This time, Bennylee joins forces with one of Nigeria’s most respected rappers, Vector, on a powerful new single titled “Culture.”

Speaking on the track, Bennylee said: “Culture’ isn’t just a song—it’s a bold statement. Blending powerful Yoruba lyrics with English verses, Vector and I deliver a thought-provoking anthem that addresses early child marriage, cultural erosion, and the urgent need for community-led preservation of Yoruba heritage.”

This track is a heartfelt tribute to African roots. It speaks to the soul of Africa—sparking dialogue, honoring tradition, and calling for unity. With its rich Afrobeat sound, meaningful lyrics, and high-profile collaboration, “Culture” is set to resonate across generations and borders.

The song also echoes the spirit of late Professor “Sophie Oluwole”, who once said: “If you condemn the whole of your culture, you’re a stupid idiot. Study your culture, take what is good for progress—but never say Yoruba culture has no future.”

“Culture” drops on ” May 16 across all major streaming platforms.