Believers shouldn’t associate with the poor, Pastor Ibiyeomie replies critics

Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has doubled down on his recent controversial remarks regarding poverty, stating that Christians should not closely associate with poor individuals.

In his sermon, which has since gone viral, the Port Harcourt-based preacher argued that Jesus Christ “hated poverty” and “never entered the home of a poor person” during His earthly ministry. According to Ibiyeomie, this is evidence that believers should avoid forging close ties with those living in poverty.

Amid the growing criticism, Pastor Ibiyeomie addressed the controversy during a follow-up sermon on Sunday. He claimed that his statements were divinely inspired and confirmed by the Holy Spirit.

“Some persons called me and said the internet was on fire,” he said. “I wasn’t interested, but out of curiosity, I checked. Then I asked the Holy Spirit to tell me if I’m wrong and I would take the blame.”

He continued, “He [the Holy Spirit] was dictating God’s word to me verbatim in the bathroom. He said, ‘You’re not wrong, you’re right.’”

Ibiyeomie explained that the Holy Spirit drew a parallel between sin and poverty, suggesting that just as Christians are urged not to associate closely with sinners, they should also distance themselves from the poor.

“He said, ‘Do you like sin?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You can only lead people to Christ, but you cannot be a friend to a sinner.’ He said, ‘If a believer is mixing with sinners, everybody gets angry. So if a believer mixes with the poor, everybody should be angry,'” Ibiyeomie recounted.

He added, “He [the Holy Spirit] said, ‘I was made poor so you can be rich. So poverty is not of me.’”

While emphasising that he is not opposed to helping the needy, Pastor Ibiyeomie made a distinction between offering charity and forming close associations with those who live in poverty. He stressed that poverty is more a mindset than a financial condition.

“You can help the poor, but don’t associate with the poor. You don’t have money does not mean you’re poor. Poverty is mentality. And he gave me scriptures,” he said.

The preacher added: “‘I paid a price for sin, poverty and sickness’. Why will you reject sin and accept poverty. And those who reject poverty in line with God’s word, these three things will never be identified with you.”