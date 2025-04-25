Beauty queen, Andrene shows resilience  after pageant setback

By Benjamin Njoku

Queen Andrene Iyene Malafa-Emile, the 10-year-old reigning Little Miss Africa Nigeria, has shown remarkable resilience after missing the Little Mr. and Miss Africa international pageant in Cairo, Egypt, due to visa processing delays.

Despite initial disappointment, the beauty queen has redirected her focus towards her pet projects, aiming to impact society by supporting children born with deformities and addressing child abuse

Speaking on the disappointment, the beauty queen said she had high expectations of going to Cairo to bring back the crown to Nigeria.

“I had high expectations of going to Cairo to meet my peers from other African countries, visit tourist sites in Egypt, and make new friends for future collaborations to impact Africa in our little way. Above all, to bring back the crown to my beloved country, Nigeria.

“My mum and family encouraged me. My national director, Queen Adakole Stephen was also of great support. However, I have moved on and I’m more focused on my pet projects and how to impact the society, bringing smiles to children born with deformity and other issues affecting children such as child abuse. I now see this setback as a stepping stone to greater heights,” she said.

The young queen’s determination and positivity have earned admiration, and her advocacy work continues to inspire. With the support of her family, particularly her mother, Queen Andrene looks forward to continuing her journey.

“Challenges are part of life’s journey. When we come across them, it’s better to remain optimistic, choose to focus on how to solve it and move on to achieve their goals,” she added.

Notably, Queen Andrene is still eligible to participate in the international pageant and is optimistic about bringing the crown to Nigeria.