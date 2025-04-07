‘Be proactive to our plights’ – Nigerians in Diaspora seek attention of NIDCOM Chair

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerians in Diaspora under the aegis of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) have sought more attention from the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri, insisting she should be more proactive about their plight.

They said now is the time they should feel the positive impacts of her office on their well-being in their respective countries of abode.

In a statement by the Convener of Nigerians in Diaspora Association, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, said the Commission needed to do more for Nigerians overseas so that they can influence investors to the country.

“Since the creation of the commission, we have not felt the impact.. Nigerians in diaspora find themselves helpless when they need their government intervention on any issue.”

“But one certain thing is that Nigeria will rise again and we will have a great nation again that those who ran out of the country will return to their country. There was a time we heard “Ghana Must Go!” But are we still having Ghanaians scattered all over Nigeria and other countries like before again? No! They have gone back to their nation because their nation is now better than the Nigeria they were running to then. So someday, Nigeria will be better again and millions of Nigeria ready to return if there can be new Nigeria will gladly return to their country.”

“We are going to organize Nigerians In Diaspora Movement that will be helping Nigerians in diaspora, bringing us together to support one another through the power of unity.”

“When Americans say God bless America, they don’t just say it for saying sake: they feel the impact of their country anywhere they are in the world. If an American needs the intervention of the government anywhere in the world, the country swiftly comes to their aid and goes all out to fight for their citizens: either abuse, hostage or whatever.”

“But what is the case when it comes to Nigerians? Either in London, Germany, Lybia or another part of the world, Nigerians are going through many things, some in horrible conditions. When they are asked to go to the Nigeria Embassy, they go there and nothing will come out of it.”

“When I tell them we have an Ambassador through Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabri, many of them don’t even know we have an Ambassador for Nigerians in the diaspora.”

“In America alone, we have over five million Nigerians, I don’t even know if up to 500 of them are aware of Hon Abike Dabri’s duties and roles to them. Therefore, when Nigerians have problems they don’t know who to call or where to go. That is how bad it is.,” he alleged.

“Dabiri is supposed to be taking the issues of the problems faced by Nigerians in diaspora home to discuss with the government and ask for ways the government can stand for them or advise that enabling environment be created for them to be able to come back home and to invest more in their country.”

“Why will Nigerians even be so scattered in different countries of the world if our own country is working as it is supposed to be? If not for the constant support coming from Nigerians in the diaspora to those at home, maybe Nigerians would have been devouring their fellow Nigerians by now.”

“Recently, America’s president slashed Nigeria with 10% tarif. What does this mean? It simply means Nigerians in the diaspora will not pay more for food items viz gari, beans, rice and any food coming from Nigeria to America. But the Nigerian government has said absolutely nothing about it, while other countries are slamming America back with tariffs too. China gave 24%. Canada gave their own. Leaders of many nations are talking.”

“But my country is so quiet about it. Does it mean we have nothing to slam with Tarif too? The Ambassador of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri is quiet. Nigerians in America that deal on selling food items from Nigeria now have to pay a high tariff and nobody to fight for them.”

“I have met so many Nigerians in different parts of the world when some of them tell me their story, it breaks my heart. These are Nigerians who are having issues outside the country and they don’t even know who to call.. “

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ginger Hon Abike Dabiri to do more so that her commission would better serve the interest of Nigerians overseas.