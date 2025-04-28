Bayelsa: Pro-Wike group demands probe of shooting at rally

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

The Pro-Wike group, the NEW Associates, has demanded a thorough investigation of the shooting incident at its rally held over the weekend.

The secretary of the group, Ebilade Ekerefe, applauded security forces for thwarting moves to disrupt the rally by gunmen, adding that their efforts prevented anti-Tinubu forces from having their way.

‘’The Bayelsa State Chapter of NEW Associates recognizes and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the officers and personnel of the Nigerian Police, the Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Security, the Nigerian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force for their bravery and professionalism.

‘’Their swift actions were pivotal in thwarting attempts by armed groups, aligned with anti-Tinubu and Wike forces, to disrupt the inauguration of the NEW Associates structure and the mega rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, held on 26th April 2025.

‘’We are glad to single out the exceptional performance and commitment of CSP Chris Nwaogbo, Commander Operation Restore Peace (Puff Adder), and his team at the Bayelsa State Police Command. Through their efforts and a combined team of the military, the criminals were thwarted, and the event was successfully held. We salute the bravery of the various security agencies who went into the bush to confront and dispel the hired armed invaders, thwarting the plans of their sponsors, which were clearly aimed at preventing the event from holding. ‘’

Ekerefe, however, criticised the Bayelsa State government led by Senator Douye Diri for failing to take steps to address threats issued by its supporters against the rally.

It stated that the state government has explanations to offer to Nigerians, especially when the rally was moved from April 12 to 26 because of threats from pro-Diri groups.

‘’We call on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to unmask the perpetrators and sponsors of this heinous act of shooting at innocent citizens who had gathered peacefully to support the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,’’ Ekerefe added.