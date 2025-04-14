Bayelsa intensifies efforts for safer waterways

Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Bayelsa State government has said it was stepping up efforts to improve maritime safety along its inland waterways across the state.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known, weekend, at a meeting with the Chairman and members of the state’s Steering Committee of the Maritime Safety Taskforce in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, noted that the state government was deeply concerned about the occurrence of boat mishaps in the state that have often resulted in fatalities.

He emphasized that the taskforce on the maritime sector was set up with a view to fully implementing maritime laws and regulations, and called on boat drivers to obey the safety rules to prevent boat mishaps.

He warned that those who flout the rules would be arrested, prosecuted and punished according to extant laws to serve as a deterrent to others.

Consequently, the deputy governor charged the taskforce to work closely with all relevant security agencies to effectively enforce maritime laws and regulations in the state.

The Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Faith Zibs-Godwin, Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Gowon Toruyouyei, the Permanent Secretary, Marine Ministry, Elder Olali Jonjon, and the State Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Ogoniba Ipigansi attended the meeting.

Other members of the Steering Committee in attendance include Captain J. Ayim-Odu of the Nigerian Navy, Arusu Ufuomanefe representing Marine Police, Dr. Omodu Pere-ela, Head of Legal, Engr. Kenisuomein Saiyou, Head, Technical Operations and Mr. Omonigbalibo Bolou, NIMASA Enforcement Officer.