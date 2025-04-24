Bayelsa: Group condemns alleged attacks on Tantita Security staff, Akamama community

…demands investigation, justice

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A group called Partnership Advocacy for Sustainable Society, PASS, yesterday, condemned alleged attacks on a staff of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Operations, and Head of operations, Lagosgbene Camp, Abu Joseph by some gunmen allegedly dressed in military uniforms.

This was made known at a press briefing held by PASS in Abuja, where the Convener, Lion Adebayo, in his address also said the attack was on Joseph’s Akamama community, Akamagbor, Opuama Kingdom of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

According to Adebayo, “The destruction of Mr Abu’s properties, and invasion of the community has resulted in grievous impact, displacement, human rights violations and unjust destruction of property.

“Mr Abu, a staff of Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd. (Bayelsa Operations) is the head of operations at Lagosgbene Camp. “he (Joseph) has been subjected to numerous inhuman treatments including unjust refusal to pay his salaries leading to trauma and….As if that’s not enough, gunmen dressed in military uniforms suspected to be personnel and workers of the popular surveillance companies invaded his residence with military gunboats destroying ABU’S buildings and other properties worth millions rendering him and family homeless with personal staff and aides displaced and unemployed.

“The reoccurring attack came barely 10 days after a previous attack on Abu’s property and the helpless community. The alleged military personnel, accompanied by workers of the pipeline surveillance company who arrived at the community in gunboats in their usual manner, destroyed property worth millions of naira in the coastal community, creating economic hardship and halting socio economic activities in the agrarian community.”

He also alleged that, “The fear of the arrival of the gunmen forced many children, men and women of Akamama community in Opuama Kingdom to flee into nearby bushes for safety, just like the community envisaged. The attack on the community is a clear manifestation of the people’s fears amidst what could be responsible for the incessant attacks. And if nothing is done by the government and relevant security agencies, the invaders would successfully force indigenes of the Akamama community into exile.

“The nefarious act of coming to invade Abu’s compound, the community and others has become a regular occurrence yet the federal government has not intervened, hence the need for this Press Conference to draw the attention of the federal and state government as well as the owners of the surveillance companies.”

Meanwhile, the group made some demands; Immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of invading forces; Justice and compensation for Mr. Abu Joseph and the affected community members; Payment of his withheld salaries; Protection of human rights and dignity.

In its call to action: Adebayo said, “We urge governments, international organizations, and human rights groups to: Condemn the invasion and human rights abuses; Demand accountability and justice; Provide support and protection to the affected community.

“We stand in solidarity with the Akamama community and Mr. Abu Joseph, and we will continue to advocate for their rights and dignity.

“We are demanding compensation for the destruction of Mr Abu’s property and livelihoods, particularly due to the targeted attacks and ill treatments. These demands often include the reconstruction of destroyed homes, financial compensation for damages, and the restoration of livelihoods.

“Mr. Abu Joseph’s demand for maximum security, protection and compensation from the government after his property was destroyed is a serious matter that requires attention.”