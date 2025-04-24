Bauchi: Police detain 3 over teen’s death from unsafe abortion

The Police in Bauchi have apprehended three suspects in connection with the death of an 18-year-old girl from unsafe abortion.

The Spokesman of the Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest, on Thursday in Bauchi, said the incident was reported on April 4, 2025.

He said the incident occurred four months prior in Misau town.

Wakil said preliminary investigation showed that the first and second suspects lured the girl and engaged in sexual activities with her on several occasions in Misau.

“When the victim became pregnant, the duo allegedly conspired with a third suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, who was paid N40,000, to administer an injection intended to terminate the pregnancy.

“Tragically, the injection led to serious health complications. The victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Misau, and later referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare.

“Despite medical intervention, she was pronounced dead by hospital authorities during treatment,” Wakil said.

He said the suspects had identified 10 other accomplices, who were currently under investigation at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Misau.

Wakil reitrated commitment of the command to carry out its statutory responsibility to ensure justice is served, stressing that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigations