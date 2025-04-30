Barcelona vs Inter Milan – Preview, team news and prediction

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona and Inter Milan face off in a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final clash tonight at the Estadi Olympic Montjuic stadium.

The Blaugranes are coming off a feisty victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey final, a slightly but much-deserved 3 – 2 win, courtesy of a late strike from right-back Jules Kounde. That was just after a late strike from Ferran Torres enabled the game into extra time as Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchoumani had overturned Pedri’s opener.

The La Liga side are well-drilled this season and have only lost once this year. They have also not reached this stage of the competition since 2019 when Lionel Messi dragged them to the stage. Now, there have an uphill task ahead of them as they have to get past the Nezarruzi if they want to play the title decider next month.

Both sides faced each other in this stage in 2010, and while the Serie A side prevailed, it is safe to say that it was not easy. It would not be easy this time too as both sides have their fair share of factors determining their games. Considered as very tough to beat, Inter Milan have now lost three matches consecutively – loss to Bologna, AC Milan and Roma – and might find it difficult to switch on all of a sudden at Barcelona. However, they have only suffered just two defeats in their last 20 Champions League matches. This is a testament to how they are a compact team in the European competition.

En route to the semis, Barca eased past Benfica and suffered at Dortmund while Inter Milan beat Feyernood but struggled versus Bayern Munchen but both sides progressed however.

Team news

Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, and long-absentees Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Marc Ter-Stegen. Stegen is fit but is unregistered for the match.

Inter Milan would be hoping to have Marcus Thuram back in action following his injury. Also, Denzel Dumfries, Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski might be passed fit for the clash.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram

Predictions

It would be a close contest between the two teams and the result of the first leg might determine the tie. Barcelona are favourites but the Serie A side’s last meetings might not totally count in. But Barcelona should win the tie.

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Vanguard News