Barca defeat Atletico to set up Clasico Copa del Rey final

Atletico Madrid’s French defender #15 Clement Lenglet and Barcelona’s Spanish defender #05 Inigo Martinez Berridi vie for a header during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi-final second leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on April 2, 2025. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Barcelona will face rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final after Ferran Torres secured them a 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, progressing 5-4 on aggregate from the semi-final tie.

Record 31-time winners Barca had the better of the clash at the Metropolitano stadium after the wild 4-4 first-leg draw, and defeat leaves Diego Simeone’s Atletico with little to play for in the rest of the season.

By contrast, the Catalans are on the hunt for a potential quadruple and are unbeaten in 2025, stretching their run to 21 games without defeat.

Atletico were the last team to triumph against Barcelona, winning before Christmas to go top of La Liga, but they now trail Hansi Flick’s team by nine points with nine matches remaining.

Flick brought winger Raphinha back into Barcelona’s starting line-up and the hosts tried to shut him down through fair means or foul.

Cesar Azpilicueta was booked for one tackle, surviving a VAR review for a potential red card, while Rodrigo de Paul was also cautioned for going in hard on the Brazilian.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal ran the show on the other flank for Barcelona, firing wide and teeing up Jules Kounde, who bypassed Robin Le Normand with some neat juggling before lashing over.

The 17-year-old played in Torres for Barcelona’s opener with a well-weighted pass, finished clinically by the former Manchester City forward, who has earned more minutes with his recent performances.

Yamal mishit a shot himself from a good position in the box, while Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso denied Raphinha at his near post.

Simeone brought on Alexander Sorloth among three changes at the break after he scored three goals in the three previous meetings between these sides this season.

Perhaps convinced he would make it four in four, Sorloth fired narrowly wide early in the second half with Antoine Griezmann open and ready for a simple finish.

At the other end, Raphinha forced another save from Musso but was himself guilty of not squaring for Fermin Lopez.

Sorloth rattled home what he thought for a few seconds was an equaliser, but he had strayed offside.

With Atletico ascendant, Flick brought on top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski for Torres, but the Polish veteran struggled to get involved.

With four minutes of stoppage time added on Atletico turned the screw, with Musso coming up for a late De Paul free-kick, but Barcelona held off the hosts to progress.

