Bank customers to pay N6 per SMS transaction alert starting tomorrow

bank alert

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Bank customers will commence payment of N6 for every SMS transaction alert starting tomorrow.

This is coming on the heels of the increase in telecommunications rates by telecommunications providers following a nod by the federal government.

The SMS charges were increased by 50% to N6 from the previous N4 per message.

Various banks had sent emails to their customers to inform them of the current change.

An email from Guaranty Trust Bank Limited with the heading “Increase in SMS Transaction Alert Fee” read: “Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1, 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from N4 to N6 per message. This adjustment is due to a recent increase in telecom rates as communicated by the telecommunication service providers.

“Kindly note that transaction alerts are important and help you keep track and stay in control of activities on your account.

“SMS alerts to international phone numbers are subject to higher charges.”