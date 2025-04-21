Bandits strike again in Kware, kill one, injure others, set market ablaze

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—Kware town, headquarters of Kware Local Government Area in Sokoto State, was thrown into panic weekend following an attack by suspected bandits, killing one person and injuring others.

The rampaging bandits also set the town’s main market ablaze.

Eyewitness Malam Zaharadeen Kware said the attackers arrived in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately to disperse traders before targeting market structures. One person was confirmed dead, and several others sustained critical injuries.

Kware, situated along the Sokoto-Illela road, is believed to harbor informants for bandits. Sources allege that the attack may have been orchestrated using local informants, as it targeted a prominent businessman’s shop. Fortunately, he had closed for the day. The attackers set both the shop and the market on fire.

Despite several previous attacks, residents say this assault is the most devastating due to the destruction of property and livelihoods.

Security personnel have been deployed, but no arrests have been made at the time of filing this report. Community leaders have called on state and federal authorities to step up security efforts.