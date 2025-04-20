Bandits Attack Kware Town in Sokoto: Market razed, one killed, several injured

…Residents Blame Informants as Violence Escalates in Sokoto Community

By Musa Ubandawaki | Sokoto

Panic and devastation swept through Kware town, the headquarters of Kware Local Government Area in Sokoto State, on Saturday night following a deadly attack by suspected bandits.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers stormed the town in large numbers, firing sporadically to disperse traders and buyers before setting the popular Kware Market ablaze. One person was confirmed dead, while several others sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in the Sokoto metropolis.

According to Malam Zaharadeen Kware, a resident and eyewitness, the assailants appeared to have targeted a shop belonging to a prominent businessman, whose name was withheld. Fortunately, the shop owner had closed for the day before the attackers arrived. The bandits then proceeded to torch his shop along with the entire market.

Kware, located along the Sokoto-Illela Road, has long been plagued by insecurity and is suspected to harbor informants who aid criminal activities. This suspicion has intensified following the precision of the latest attack.

The town, which is also the hometown of former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, has suffered multiple attacks in the past. However, residents describe Saturday’s assault as one of the most destructive, with extensive loss of property and livelihoods.

Security operatives have since been deployed to the area, though no arrests have been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Community leaders and concerned residents are now calling on state and federal authorities to act swiftly and decisively to end the persistent insecurity that continues to threaten lives and economic stability in the region.

This latest violence underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive security strategy to restore peace and protect vulnerable communities across Sokoto State.