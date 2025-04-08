Banana Island gate: We’re not involved – Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely seven days after Independence Bridge closure saga, there was a similar traffic standstill on Tuesday, following the closure of the entry and exit gates of Banana Island, located in the Ikoyi Area of Lagos State.

The closure carried out by government agents led to a complete traffic lockdown in the Lekki-Ajah axis, Park View Estate, Foreshore and some other parts of Ikoyi as motorists spent several hours on the road.

Residents and visitors were disallowed from entering or leaving as well.

It was gathered that the shutdown was due to the proposed demolition of the Banana Club House.

In a viral video, motorists were seen stranded in the estate, with some men manning the gate to the estate.

However, there were contradictory claims on the government agencies responsible for the development.

While some attributed it to agencies of the Federal Government, some others said agencies of the state government were responsible.

When contacted, officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABCA, debunked involvement in the operation.

The Public Affairs Officer, LABSCA, Adu Ademuyiwa, when contacted said the agency was unaware of any operation in Banana Island area.

According to Ademuyiwa, “It is not true. Our men are not there. And we have not stopped any residents or visitors from entering their estate on Banana Island.

“When the time for the demolition of the illegal buildings in the area would be done, we will communicate it appropriately to the public.”

However, the spokesman reiterated the state government’s commitment to enforcing urban planning laws.

Afemuyiwa added that the agency’s General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, had maintained that structures found violating building codes, including those under high-tension power lines and within restricted shoreline areas, would be identified and subsequently demolished.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, also denied knowledge of any operation of the agency at Banana Island.

According to Abdulraheem, “The agency did not carryout any operation at Banana Island today.

“The agency only gives backup to agencies for operations. But i can tell you, as we speak, our men did not carryout enforcement at Banana Island and environ.”

Also, recall that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, had urged owners of Federal Government lands and houses in Lagos State to remit their ground rent to the government’s coffer.

Dangiwa, made the call recently during a stakeholder-citizens engagement on land administration and a physical assessment of Banana Island, Osborne Phase One and Two, Park View/ Foreshore estates and shoreline.

He said that the ministry planned to optimise its revenue collections by ensuring that all the occupiers of the Federal Government’s assets pay their ground rent to enable it to improve the facilities.

According to him, while the Federal Government is committed to renovating, safeguarding and optimising the value of its assets nationwide, it will also enforce strict compliance with its land and estate

administration laws.

Dangiwa said that the Ministry of Housing under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, had resolved to restore order in federal land and asset management.

“The Ministry is resolved to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the law regarding the control and administration of its assets to maintain order,” he said.

On the need for collaboration between the ministry and the Lagos state government in resolving land disputes, the minister said that both parties had agreed to form a joint committee.

Dangiwa said that the committee was expected to resolve longstanding land issues and foster a coordinated approach to land administration across the state.

