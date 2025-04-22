Bakare harps on peaceful co-existence as Achudume’s son weds

Pastor Tunde Bakare

ABEOKUTA —FOUNDER of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has called for peaceful co-existence in marriage, warning that without it, any marriage is doomed.

He said this at the wedding ceremony between Precious Chukwu and David Achudume, the Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International in Abeokuta on Saturday.

In a sermon themed ‘Blueprint For A Successful And Enduring Marriage’, Pastor Bakare said: “I want to urge couples to know that marriage is not just for the fun of it, or for the sake of love, but rather another phase of life where two individuals are uniting to live as one, regardless where they come from.”