Badagry Royal circle installs Ex-LP Lagos Guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, as “Obalefun”

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV, has been installed into the prestigious Omoluabi royal elite circle of Ijo Olorisa Parapo in the Badagry Division of Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour, a 2027 gubernatorial hopeful, was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Obalefun” during a coronation ceremony held over the weekend. The event was attended by Baales (local chiefs), who acted under the authority of the Akran of Badagry and the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Chiefs.

The presence of the Baales, including Chief Babatunde Wusu, Onitiju Baale of Yovokome Boekoh in Badagry, and one of the custodians of the IBILE cultural identity, emphasized the significance of the title and Rhodes-Vivour’s roots in the state.

IBILE is an acronym representing the five traditional divisions of Lagos State: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe.

Rhodes-Vivour hails from Popo Aguda, located in the Lagos Island Division, and comes from a family with deep roots in the area.

In addition to his chieftaincy title, GRV was also inducted as a Peace Ambassador of Ijo Olorisa Parapo, in recognition of his contributions to social welfare, peace, and community development in Lagos State.

He was present at the installation ceremony on Saturday, accompanied by members of his family, including his father, Babatunde Rhodes-Vivour, his wife, and siblings.