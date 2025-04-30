Baba-Ahmed’s Exit: HURIWA urges Tinubu to review roles of presidential aides, ministers

Tinubu

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to conduct an immediate review of ministerial and presidential aide appointments, calling for the removal of redundant officials in light of current economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The group made this call in response to the recent resignation of Mallam Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima. Baba-Ahmed cited limited engagement and redundancy in his role as reasons for stepping down.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed concern about what it described as the rising cost of governance and the need for more accountability in public appointments.

“President Tinubu should seize this opportunity to reduce the cost of governance by reviewing the roles and contributions of aides and ministers across the administration,” the statement read. “This is particularly important given the prevailing economic hardship and the need to ensure public resources are used efficiently.”

Referring to Baba-Ahmed’s public remarks on his resignation—where he stated, “There was not much to do… I couldn’t just be collecting salaries and sit idle”—HURIWA commended his decision, describing it as an act of personal integrity.

The group called for a broader re-evaluation of political appointments and urged the presidency to prioritize merit and functionality in determining the structure of government offices. HURIWA also emphasized that public service should not be driven by political patronage, but by the need to serve the Nigerian people effectively.

“The size of government must reflect both economic realities and the urgent need for impactful leadership,” HURIWA noted. “We urge the President to adopt best practices from more streamlined administrative systems globally, where fewer but more efficient aides deliver high performance.”

In its statement, the group also expressed concern over duplication of roles within the administration, particularly within media and communication teams, and questioned the sustainability of such structures.

HURIWA concluded by calling on President Tinubu to lead by example through reforms that ensure public appointments are purposeful and contribute meaningfully to national development.