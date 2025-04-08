Autopsy report reveals cause of 2-yr-old Raphella’s death in school’s pool

By Evelyn Usman

The long-awaited autopsy report on the tragic demise of two-year-old Raphella Ogbodo, whose lifeless body was found in the swimming pool of Smiley Kids Montessori School, in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, on January 15, 2025, has finally been released.

Her death sparked widespread concern, following claims that she was electrocuted before being dropped into the school’s swimming pool to make it look like drowning.

However, the autopsy report attributed her death to asphyxia and drowning.

Asphyxia is a condition where the body or a part of the body is deprived of oxygen and it can occur due to various reasons, including choking or drowning.

The autopsy report, as cited by Vanguard, states: “In the course of the discreet investigation, an autopsy was performed on the remains of the deceased, Raphella Ogbodo, by the Chief Pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and the cause of death was attributed to (a) Asphyxia and (b) Drowning.”

The report further noted that “this is an expert opinion from a certified government agency, which refutes the alleged electrocution claim.

Three members of staff of the school: The head of the Nursery Department, Tonia Igbafe, the deceased’s class teacher, Helen Ebodaghe, and her nanny Habibat Mohammed, have since been arrested and charged with conspiracy, negligent acts, and suspected murder.

The suspects were remanded in the Kirikiri Female Custodial facility.

The case file as gathered, has been duplicated by detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department and forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for further review and advice.

Vanguard learned that the school’s nanny whose wedding was scheduled for last month, had to postpone the ceremony due to her current remand.