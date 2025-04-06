Autism Day 2025: Spread love to autistic individuals, Sanwo-Olu urges

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olayinka Latona

As the world marks World Autism Awareness Day 2025, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, foster inclusion, and work together to create an environment where every individual can thrive.

Speaking through Mrs. Omoleye Alake, wife of the Commissioner for Science, Technology & Innovation, Sanwo-Olu made this appeal during the Lagos Autism Awareness Walk organized by The Learning Place Centre (TLP), held at The Learning Place, Lekki. The event was themed “Celebrating Differences.”

In her message, Dr. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of love and understanding in supporting individuals on the autism spectrum.

“From my perspective, the most powerful therapy is love. It takes time, patience, and unwavering commitment, but parents and caregivers must continue to make that sacrifice. Your efforts are not in vain, and I pray that your investment in these wonderful children yields immeasurable blessings — not just for your families but for our entire society,” she said.

She further stated that the theme “Celebrating Differences” reflects the need to recognize and appreciate the unique strengths, perspectives, and potential of individuals with autism.

“By doing so, we move closer to building a truly inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability or background, can thrive.”

According to her, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is not a life sentence.

“It is not the end of the road. With the right support and understanding, children and adults living with autism can lead fulfilling, productive, and meaningful lives,” she added.

Executive Director of TLP and organizer of the event, Mrs. Bolanle Adewole, also called on the government to strengthen the implementation of policies supporting individuals with autism and disabilities.

“There are existing laws that support autism in terms of infrastructure, but the challenge lies in implementation and enforcement. These laws are meant to protect and empower individuals with disabilities, but without proper enforcement, their impact is limited.

“Our appeal to the government is to put structures in place to ensure these laws are enforced. We also need more support in training — equipping the right people to help will lead to better outcomes for children and families,” she said.

The event brought together behavioural analysts, speech pathologists, early childhood education experts, clinical psychologists, parents, and others committed to autism advocacy.

Participating organizations included LightHouse for Autism, Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiatives, Patrick Speech & Language Centre, and others.