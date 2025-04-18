Aubameyang outshines Ronaldo as Al Nassr suffers first League loss

Cristiano Ronaldo’s seventh goal of the season wasn’t enough as Al-Nassr suffered their first Saudi Pro League loss, falling 2-1 to Al-Qadisiyah, inspired by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after a defensive mix-up, but Julian Quinones equalised shortly after.

In the second half, Quinones set up Aubameyang for the winner, sealing a memorable win.

Despite late pressure from Al-Nassr, Qadisiyah held firm.

The defeat leaves Ronaldo’s side trailing league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, who both have games in hand.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently spoke about the possibility of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., comparing it to LeBron James and his son Bronny’s NBA moment.

