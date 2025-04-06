Attacks in Plateau communities genocide, not farmer-herder conflict – Gov Mutfwang

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that the sustained attacks in communities in the state should not be described as conflicts between herders and farmers but should be defined in their proper perspective, which, according to him, is a genocide against the Plateau natives.

Governor Mutfwang, however, affirms the State’s commitment to fighting insecurity, saying the Plateau spirit of peace, unity, and hospitality remains unbroken.

While speaking during the Experience Plateau: Art Meets Fashion event held in Abuja, he said that he had considered postponing the event in light of the recent tragedies in the State but resolved instead to use the platform to share the real situation with the international community, stating that the recent brutal attacks on rural communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of the State were not mere clashes between farmers and herders but a calculated act of genocide perpetrated by murderers and enemies of the State.

His words, “In the last week, Bokkos Local Government Area has come under renewed attack by murderers who are desperate to break our spirit. Many advised that we suspend this function, but we realized that these attackers intend to keep us in perpetual mourning, to force us indoors, and to shackle our collective spirit.

“But I said no, life must go on. Plateau must move forward by the grace of God. The genocide on the Plateau will come to an end. What is happening is not a farmer-herder conflict. Let me be clear: it is genocide, and I urge the international community to take note. We know there are powerful forces behind these atrocities. By the grace of God, we will expose them and bring them to justice. Plateau remains a land of peace and hospitality. Our communities will continue to welcome visitors.

“No one will rewrite that narrative. Some of our people were slaughtered while observing a wake; others were murdered in their sleep. May their blood cry out for justice, and may God grant them eternal rest.”

Governor Mutfwang, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, appreciated members of the diplomatic community, the business sector, the creative industry, investors, and other dignitaries who graced the occasion and assured them that Jos, the capital of Plateau State, remains safe and open for investment.

“Plateau is blessed with vast opportunities in tourism, agriculture, horticulture, a clement climate, and recreational activities that can drive economic growth. Our administration is committed to finding innovative and sustainable ways to tell the Plateau story through culture, tourism, enterprise, and strategic partnerships. In partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the State is taking deliberate steps to revive skill acquisition for rural artisans, empower young creatives, and upgrade local textile infrastructure,” he stressed.

The Experience Plateau Art Meets Fashion event was organized by the Plateau State Tourism Corporation and featured highlights such as the unveiling of Goudo Threads of Legacy, the launch of unified Goudo fabric, which symbolizes the unity and spirit of Plateau State, and the promotion of must-visit destinations across the State.

