Atiku, others’ coalition talk is joint venture bound to fail – Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed speculation over a potential opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling it a “joint venture” bound to fail.

Ganduje made the remarks on Friday during a press briefing after leading members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on a Sallah visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar earlier on the same day met with Buhari. Among those who accompanied Atiku on the visit were former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Communications Isa Pantami and also former governors Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa) and Achike Udenwa (Imo).

While Atiku confirmed there is an ongoing effort to form a strong opposition bloc, he clarified that the visit to Buhari was not related to those plans.

Asked about the recent wave of consultations among key opposition leaders— most notably Atiku —Ganduje expressed confidence in the ruling party’s dominance.

“We are not worried at all,” he said. “This is just history trying to repeat itself. They went on a joint venture, which will not work because from what we have seen, there are just some particles that cannot come together. It is a game, and we will not reveal our technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task.”

Ganduje boasted of the APC’s control of 21 states and described it as “still the strongest party in West Africa.” He added that the party is focused not only on maintaining power but also on expanding its reach before the next elections.

“We are eyeing other states that will come into our fold. Either the governors themselves will come, or we go for election and defeat them to increase our tally. We are comfortable, but we are not resting. We shall continue,” he stated.