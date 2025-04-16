Atiku on coalition: ‘We’ll ride any vehicle that brings good governance’

Atiku Abubakar

By Bayo Wahab

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the coalition of opposition forces he is championing ahead of the 2027 presidential election would adopt a political platform that guarantees good governance to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Atiku said this on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of National Opinion Leaders.

In a video of the meeting shared on his X handle on Wednesday, the former Vice President said the “coalition train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.”

He advised the delegation against selling their children’s future, adding that position leaders are already coming together to establish a new pathway for a new Nigeria.

“Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and nairas here and there, and then abandon your future and the future of your children.

“Now, because of that, that’s why a number of us leaders from the parties I have mentioned — APC, PDP, Labour, and others — have come together to say we are going to have what I call in Hausa Sabuwar tafiya, which in English means a new path, a new pathway to a new Nigeria.

On the party that will accommodate the coalition, Atiku said, “Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren, that is the vehicle we are going to ride on.”

He urged the delegation to start planning and mobilising support, stressing that the coalition’s primary objective was to ensure good governance.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, which Atiku belongs to, have rejected the planned coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governors, at the end of their meeting in Ibadan on Monday, said their party is open to welcoming other party members, but the PDP won’t be collapsed into any coalition.

Vanguard News